Rita Ora Shows off Toned Abs in Two-Piece for Malta Concert

Tuh forever 🦋 A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 15, 2018 at 2:42am PDT

Rita Ora has been circling the globe recently for a series of summer festivals. She’s made her way from Porto Cervo to Bulgaria. Her latest stop? Malta, where she performed in a sexy two-piece for hundreds of adoring fans.

The 27-year-old donned a black-and-white checkered top and black booty shorts in the Instagram pic, uploaded Wednesday. She wore her hair in its natural curl and complimented with a dark smokey eye. The outfit showed off Ora’s toned abs and arms, and fans were loving it. Among the 130,287 likes are 500 comments saying things like “so fire” and “beauty queen never stop.”

With Ora blowing up our Instagrams, some of us may be wondering about her love life. Is Ora single? Is she in a relationship?

Rita is currently in a relationship with a man named Andrew Watt. According to The Sun, Rita was first linked to Watt last year on a romantic getaway to Rome. They were photographed snuggling on the Piazza de Spagna, and Watt even kissed her forehead in one of the snaps.

wow, really? I guess those romours are true about Rita Ora dating Andrew Watt. Well I hope he's gonna make her happy! pic.twitter.com/YQJ6R2WBLg — Artiola (@ArtiolaOra) October 30, 2016

Watt, also 27, is a musician from New York. He was once a member of California Breed, with Black Sabbath star Glenn Hughes and Jason Bonham. In 2015, however, the band split up. But Andrew is still flourishing in the music business; he produced and co-wrote the DJ Snake and Justin Bieber song Let Me Love You, reports The Sun.

It’s unclear where Ora is off to next. She’s been pretty good about updating fans on her next location. Before hitting Malta, she uploaded an Instagram posing next to a plane and wrote, “Malta I’m coming for ya.” She hasn’t given fans any indication yet of where her next stop will be, though.

One place we do know we’ll catch her is the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. Ora will be honoring Avicii at the event with a performance at Radio City Music Hall. She is believed to be singing “Lonely Together”, the last single released by the late singer last year.