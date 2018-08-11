Rita Ora Shows off Bathing Suit Bod in a Colorful One-Piece

Rita Ora isn’t afraid of showing off her bathing suit body.

The British singer and actress posted a photo to Instagram flaunting a colorful one-piece bathing suit, and fans have gone wild for the pic.

Interestingly enough, Rita didn’t even come up with the collage herself– it was all thanks to a fan. “A Fan made me this I found it 😎 ❤️ #SummerLOVE”, she captioned the photo.

Ora has an impressive Instagram following with 13.7 million followers. She posts actively.

What’s the singer up to these days? Recently, it was revealed that the 27-year-old will be honoring Avicii at the 23018 MTV VMAs. On August 20, she’ll take to the stage at New York’s Radio City Music Hall with a performance in honor of the late DJ.

According to Journal Star, she will likely perform “Lonely Together”, the last single released by Avicii late last year.

Following his death in April, Rita took to Twitter to write, “I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii’s family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Heartbroken.”

Ora rose to prominence in 2012 after being featured on DJ Fresh’s single “Hot Right Now.” She released her debut studio album, Ora, in August 2012, and it debuted at No. 1 in the UK. One of her latest songs to catch the attention of fans is “For You” with Liam Payne, from the Fifty Shades Freed album. In May, Ora released her third single, “Girls”, featuring Cardi B., Charlie XCX, and Bebe Rexha.

The singer has also dabbled in the acting world. When she was just 13, she appeared in an episode of the series The Brief, followed by a role in the British film Spivs. In 2015, she played Christian Grey’s sister in Fifty Shades of Grey, which she also played in the film’s two sequels.