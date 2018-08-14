Rita Ora Stuns in White Bikini in Malta

Rita Ora posted a few bikini photos on Tuesday afternoon, showing off her incredible physique while on a boat in Malta, where she will take the stage on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the first photo, the “Lonely Together” singer posed in a white two-piece after going for a swim. In the second post, Ora posed in a bikini top and a pair of shorts as she stood behind the wheel of the ship. A second photo in that post showed her diving off the boat into the ocean.

You can see both posts below.

Drip Drip A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 14, 2018 at 9:05am PDT

On the way to da show like….🛶 A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 14, 2018 at 9:22am PDT

Rita Ora is known for posting bikini photos on her Instagram account. She spends a lot of time in Europe, visiting some of the most incredible places while touring. Aside from showing the world some of the destinations that she is visiting, she also is very proud of her body and isn’t shy when it comes to strutting her stuff.

Ora spends a good deal of time working out on a regular basis, keeping her body in check. Last year, Ora talked with Shape about her workout routine.

“I do circuit training. I usually work out for one or two hours, depending on how much time I have. I do three circuits and repeat that three times. I mostly focus on my thighs and my bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting. And I do one circuit of cardio. What I’ve learned is that you can take your time with training. You don’t have to beat yourself up as long as you get in the workouts that you need. I used to push myself until I felt sick. But I’m approaching it differently now. I enjoy working out. And I like the aftermath—that feeling of contentment,” she told the outlet.

Ora also talked about the pressure to be “skinny,” and said that she loves her curvy shape.

“I love my shape because it’s curvy. I have thighs. I’m a size 28 in jeans. And that’s an average, normal size. I’m proud that I’m normal,” she added.