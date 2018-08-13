Rita Ora Stuns in Stardust Bikini

Lady Stardust A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 13, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT

On Monday evening, Rita Ora uploaded a picture of her enjoying the sunset in a sparkly orange bikini.

The 27-year-old captioned the pic, “Lady Stardust.” As of Monday, the pic had garnered over 150,000 likes, with fans commenting things like “Wow look stunning 💪🙈” and “LOOK good love.” With over 13 million followers on Instagram, the post is bound to get a lot of love.

It’s unclear exactly where Ora took the picture. On Sunday, however, she was posted a posing in front of a plane at an airport in Varna, Bulgaria. The caption on the pic read, “Malta I’m coming for ya.”

Ora recently made headlines after Cara Delevigne shared a very racy snap chat of the pair. The photo, which was featured on Delevigne’s Instagram story as part of her 26th birthday celebration, showed Delevigne licking her check, while she wore nothing but a shirt made out of Glamour tape.