‘The Proposal’: Who Is Mystery Woman Dr. Celine Thum?

Who is the mystery woman featured on the August 13 episode of The Proposal?

Dr. Celine Thum, MD, is a board certified Emergency Physician, Director of Emergency Medicine Ultrasound at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, and a Ringside Physician for USA Boxing and the New York State Athletic Commission.

She is also the Medical Director of Paradocs Event Medical Services, which provides on-site medical services at sporting events.

At a recent event, Thum was lucky enough to meet actor Patrick Dempsey, famous for playing Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in Grey’s Anatomy.

Thum graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2008 with a BA in Chemistry. She went on to receive her BS in Statistics and Operations Research.

According to LinkedIn, she was also a collegiate and nationally ranked badminton player and a concert violinist.

Currently, she lives in New York City.

The Proposal

The Proposal debuted on June 18. The show is hosted by former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer, and spans one hour. On each episode, ten contestants set out to win over the heart of a mystery man or woman.

Each episode includes four rounds. The first is based solely off of first impressions. The second involves the contestants strutting their stuff in a swimsuit competition. They then get to speak directly to the mystery man or woman and tell them why they’re the best choice. Next, the hopefuls get to meet the parents of the bachelor or bachelorette, and lastly, they’re asked a handful of questions. By the end of the night, a proposal is promised.