‘The Proposal’: Who Is the Finale Winner?

Tonight, on the season finale of ‘The Proposal’, two men proposed to mystery woman Amber Green. But in the end, she chose the man she wants to marry.

Who is that man, and the winner of the season finale of ‘The Proposal’? Johnny Jez.

Johnny is a fitness trainer and the CEO and founder of YESH Apparel, surf inspired apparel for men and women. He currently lives in Newport Beach, where he was raised, and his frequent workouts are documented on his Instagram page, which you can check out here.

For four years from 2011 to 2015, Johnny was a supervisor at Plan International. There, he helped children in third world countries by getting them sponsors, according to his LinkedIn page.

Amber Green

And what do we know about Amber Green?

Green is 29 and hails from Austin, Texas. She is a mother to two children, which she made very clear to the men on tonight’s show.

Amber is the final mystery woman to appear on this season of The Proposal, which debuted on June 18. The show is hosted by former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer, and each episode spans one hour. During that hour long episode, ten contestants set out to win over the heart of one mystery man or woman.

Four rounds make up each episode. The first is based solely off of first impressions. The second involves the contestants strutting their stuff in a swimsuit competition. For the third round, contestants mystery man or woman and tell them why they’re the best choice.

Next, the hopefuls get to meet the parents of the bachelor or bachelorette, and lastly, they’re asked a handful of questions. By the end of the night, a proposal is promised.