‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Episode 9 Online

Tonight the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 is resuming with “People Like Us” on AMC. We have all the details on how to watch the episode online via live stream. Read on below.

How to Watch a Live Stream of Tonight’s Episode of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Fear the Walking Dead on AMC live on your computer, phone, tablet or other streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

DirecTV Now: AMC is now part of all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what channel bundle you choose, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: AMC is also part of Fubo’s main channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: AMC is part of the selection on both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

In addition to being able to watch AMC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via AMC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AMC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Now credentials to do that.

If you miss live streaming Fear the Walking Dead tonight, your opportunity isn’t over. Full videos of each episode are typically available the day after the show airs, for a limited time, for people with a cable subscription. You can go directly to the episodes here. (Note: Every now and then during AMC premieres, AMC surprises fans by allowing them to watch the complete episode on AMC, after it airs, for free. You can try that for Fear the Walking Dead’s premiere if you miss the live viewing, to see if they’re offering the same opportunity again.)

The episode will also be available the day after it airs in a variety of formats. You can find the episode On Demand. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can still watch the episode by purchasing it iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Xbox. On Amazon, viewers who pre-order the season will receive the episodes the day after they broadcast.

Preparing for Tonight

Fans have mixed feelings about tonight’s episode. The last time we watched the show, we saw Madison die, and it was in a pretty unsatisfying way. If Alicia and Nick had been willing to drive away, maybe she would have survived. And it kind of felt like Madison didn’t even really try to escape. Meanwhile, her death was retold in this really weird montage scene that almost took away some of the emotional impact her death might have had.

But Alicia did have a change of heart about killing Naomi, and Naomi was given a chance to try to save John’s life.

So now that Madison’s death is out of the way, we’re going to get to see if Alicia can rise to the occasion once she shakes off the baggage of blaming Naomi for what happened.

The synopsis for tonight reads: “Morgan tries to help Alicia and the fractured group of survivors as a storm brews.”