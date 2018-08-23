WATCH: Kourtney’s Ex Younes Bendjima Brutally Attacks a Man Inside an LA Club

WATCH: Kourtney’s Ex Younes Bendjima Brutally Attacks a Man Inside an LA Club

  • Updated

TMZ was the first to publish the video of Younes Bendjima brutally beating a man inside an LA nightclub.

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, was leaving a Deliah nightclub on March 24th at 2:15 am with Drake, Odell Beckham Jr and a dozen others, when the employee letting them out “mouthed something to the group.”

The video shows Younes punching the employee’s head, while another man in the group starts punching the man in his core. The employee sinks to the ground and Younes grabs his hair to continue delivering punches.

Police say a report was filed, but the victim changed his mind and decided not to pursue charges.

Younes has no criminal record and no history of a violent past. He is an Algerian model and boxer who became famous after he started dating Kourtney Kardashian in October 2016. Younes and Kourtney dated for two years. Kourtney ended the relationship in April of this year after rumors spread of Younes cheating.

  • Published
Read More
,

3 Comments

3 Comments

Darkhorse

Algerian model. How cavalier ??
Whats wrong Kourtney, can’t you find a pretty boy thug here in these parts?….Or are you trying to “one up” on those cursed gypsy whore sisters of yours? ….but do not worry model boy, Kourtney and her clan of regal misfits will bail you out!!

Anonymous

Its hard to see all the events because they’re behind the door, irresponsible to say he was attacked without knowing who attacked who first.

Discuss on Facebook