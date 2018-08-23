WATCH: Kourtney’s Ex Younes Bendjima Brutally Attacks a Man Inside an LA Club

TMZ was the first to publish the video of Younes Bendjima brutally beating a man inside an LA nightclub.

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, was leaving a Deliah nightclub on March 24th at 2:15 am with Drake, Odell Beckham Jr and a dozen others, when the employee letting them out “mouthed something to the group.”

The video shows Younes punching the employee’s head, while another man in the group starts punching the man in his core. The employee sinks to the ground and Younes grabs his hair to continue delivering punches.

Police say a report was filed, but the victim changed his mind and decided not to pursue charges.

Younes has no criminal record and no history of a violent past. He is an Algerian model and boxer who became famous after he started dating Kourtney Kardashian in October 2016. Younes and Kourtney dated for two years. Kourtney ended the relationship in April of this year after rumors spread of Younes cheating.