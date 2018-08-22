What Time & Channel Does the ‘Yellowstone’ Finale Air? How Long Is It Tonight?

Tonight is the finale of Yellowstone, the new show airing on the Paramount network starring Kevin Costner. The episode will also be a little longer than usual, but maybe not as long as you were hoping. The episode is called “The Unraveling: Part 2.”

Yellowstone airs every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central) on the Paramount network. The time for the finale is no different. This is the network formerly known as Spike TV.

Tonight’s episode is extra long, scheduled to last 1 hour and 2 minutes, according to Paramount network’s online schedule. So if you’re watching and it doesn’t seem to be ending at the time you’re expecting, you’re not imagining things. The episode is a few minutes extra long tonight, and we’ll take whatever we can get for this high-impact, no-holds-barred television show.

If you’re here because you want to know what channel Yellowstone is on in your region, there’s an easy way to find out. To find what channel Paramount is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Paramount is on in your region. If your cable or satellite company carried Spike TV, then it will still be carrying the Paramount Network.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “With the walls closing in, John discovers which family and allies will stand with him and fight.”

The overall description for the series reads: “Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton. The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America’s first national park.”

The series follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who own the largest ranch in the United States, as he strives to keep his land free from development and he finds himself in a war with other residents and businessmen. The series is written by Taylor Sheridan, who wrote Sicario and Hell or High Water. The series stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelley Reilly, Cole Hauser, Dave Annable, and Danny Huston.