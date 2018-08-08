Kim & Khloe Kardashian Call Out Younes Bendjima for Cheating on Kourtney

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian have split after two years together. Although reasons for their split haven’t been made clear, the internet seems to think that Bendjima cheated on Kardashian — and fans may have good reasons for assuming such.

According to TMZ, Bendjima was spotted getting close to Tyga’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Ozuna (who also dated Justin Bieber). Bendjima was in Mexico on Monday and the paparazzi caught him snuggling up to Ozuna. While many people just assumed that Bendjima and Kardashian had broken up before his trip — but it seems like that might not be the case.

It didn’t take long for the Kardashian sisters to come out in full force and go after him on social media. Khloe Kardashian was first.

Bendjima posted an Instagram story earlier in the day in which he called out the Daily Mail for making him out to be the “bad guy.” Khloe Kardashian commented on a screenshot of the post writing, “Alexa, play ‘heard it all before,’ by Sunshine Anderson.”

Of course, Khloe just went through something similar when her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson was spotted out with other women. At the time, Koko was pregnant and she gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, a few days after the news hit the internet. Khloe has since decided to stay with Thompson and the two are thought to be working things out.

Next up, Kim Kardashian put Bendjima on blast, coming to her sister’s defense. The Shade Room uploaded another screenshot from Bendjima’s Instagram story, this time of his “explanation.”

“Once again, you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life,’ so you can’t touch me. I know who I am, where I’m from, and where I’m going, and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter. The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day,” read Bendjima’s post.

Kim decided to post a comment on TSR’s Instagram page.

“Nice pics from your ‘boys trip,'” she wrote, along with the emoji of the face with the Pinocchio nose.

Back in April, the Daily Mail published a report that Bendjima was stepping out on Kourtney Kardashian. According to Us Weekly, he took to social to call out the publication and deny the rumors.

“Daily Mail aka Daily Bulls—t. Where are the 6 other mens I was with? What you guys trynna (sic) do? Nice cut tho you piece of s—t,” he wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian has yet to respond to reports that she and Bendjima have split, nor has she responded to the rumors that he cheated on her. It also appears as though she still has photos of Bendjima on her Instagram page, though she might delete them soon.