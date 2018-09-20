What Time Will Brockhampton’s ‘Iridescence’ Be Released?

Brockhampton’s fourth studio album Iridescence is set to be released at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday and midnight EST on Friday. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This was the case for the trio of albums Brockhampton released under the Saturation title last year. On occasion, however, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

Take Kanye West’s recent album ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar thing happened with Drake’s recent double album Scorpion. While it was released at the proper time on Apple Music, the album wasn’t made available until 3 a.m. EST for Spotify users.

Iridescence comes after a controversial period for Brockhampton. Founding member Ameer Vann was accused of being physically and emotionally abusive to two different women, and was subsequently let go from the group. Vann released a statement denying these claims on May 12.

“I’ve been in relationships where I’ve f*cked up and disrespected my partners. I’ve cheated and been dismissive to my exes,” he wrote. “In response to the claims of emotional and sexual abuse: Although my behavior has been selfish, childish, and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries. I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody’s consent.”

Brockhampton announced that Vann would no longer be part of the group on May 27. They released an official statement on Twitter that read: “Ameer is no longer in Brockhampton. We want to sincerely apologize to the victims affected by Ameer’s actions. We were lied to, and we’re sorry for not speaking up sooner. We do not tolerate abuse of any kind. This is not a solution to their suffering, but we hope this is a step in the right direction.” Read the full post below.

The group announced their album, retitled Iridescence, at the end of August. On September 14, they released the official artwork and tracklist on Twitter, along with the revelation that it will be the first part of a trilogy called The Best Years of Our Lives. That was a working title for the album back when Brockhampton performed on The Tonight Show in June, so it appears as though the concept has evolved in a larger narrative.

1. NEW ORLEANS

2. THUG LIFE

3. BERLIN

4. SOMETHING ABOUT HIM

5. WHERE THE CASH AT

6. WEIGHT

7. DISTRICT

8. LOOPHOLE

9. TAPE

10. J’OUVERT

11. HONEY

12. VIVID

13. SAN MARCOS

14. TONYA

15. FABRIC

In an interview with MTV News, group frontman Kevin Abstract spoke about the importance of giving each album a unique sound. “We never want [our albums] to be exactly the same as the last one, but we always want to have the moments that people are familiar with and then innovate on top of that,” he said. “Everybody is a part of the process. We’re like Apple.” Check out the full interview below.