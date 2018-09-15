Who Is DJ Akademiks? YouTube Star’s Twitter Account Was Hacked

On Friday, September 14, a tweet was sent out on DJ Akademiks’ Twitter account telling people that rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine had been shot. The tweet said that Tekashi was in “critical condition,” but didn’t give any further information. Within a few minutes, DJ Akademiks tweeted that he had been hacked.

“Lol, I’m hacked,” DJ Akademiks tweeted shortly after the message about Tekashi 6ix9ine went out on his account.

“Yeah… I believe [an] app that had authorized access to Tweet on my account got hacked and they tweeted thru that to get to my acct. Dont think those hackers even got my password.. Reminder to everyone… revoke access in ur twitter settings to all apps that aren’t official,” he added. “Sorry for the confusion… I spend a lot of time tryna make sure that doesn’t happen. Forgive me.”

DJ Akademiks had posted about Tekashi 6ix9ine in recent days, uploading an Instagram video of Tekashi speaking to his “haters.” Since being hacked, DJ Akademiks has been tweeting up a storm, even throwing some shade at Tekashi, calling him a “b****.”

So, Who Is DJ Akademiks?

He is a YouTube star who is famous for his satirical comments on various news and events. He has even been called “the one-man TMZ.” He has more than 2 million followers on his YouTube Channel. DJ Akademiks’ real name is Livingston Allen.

“DJ Akademiks aka The Negrotiator (sic) is dedicated to bringing you Social Commentary on Social Issues or News Stories in a Satirical Manner. The Goal is to Entertain you while providing insightful information about topics you might be interested in. Check out Exclusive Content from Podcasts, Interviews and Funny Videos. Commentary on Relevant Urban News Story brought to you by DJ Akademiks,” reads his YouTube bio.

He Started His Career as a DJ

DJ Akademiks was born in Spanish Town, Jamaica. He came to the United States when he was in high school. He told the Daily Dot that he earned a bachelor’s degree in Biomathematics and started DJing whilst he was in college.

His DJ career really took off when he joined the Rutgers University radio station. Although his career has shifted over the past few years, he still uses his DJ name.