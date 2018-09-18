Who Proposed at the 2018 Emmys?

Glenn Weiss proposed to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, at the 2018 Emmys on Monday night.

He got down on one knee after receiving the award for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for The Oscars.

Weiss, a producer and director of TV and live events, has won 11 Emmys and 6 Directors Guild of Amerca awards. His girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, works as the Chief Creative Officer at Charity Network.

According to her Facebook, Svedsen studied sociology at San Diego State University.

From January 1999 to August 2016, she also worked as the Director of Marketing and Business Development, and was the Chief Marketing Officer, at The Broadway League.

It’s unclear how long the two have been dating, however, footage from the 2015 Tony Awards shows the couple posing together on the red carpet.

During his speech, Weiss mourned the recent loss of his mother. He said, “Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And mom was right, don’t ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.”

Jan then made her way to the stage, where Weiss said, “This is the ring that my dad put on my mom’s finger 67 years ago. And to my sisters and brothers, I didn’t swipe it. Dad knows I have it, okay?”

He continued, “Jan. I want to put this ring that my mom wore on your finger in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?”