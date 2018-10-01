‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 4 Finale: What Time & How Long Is the Episode?

Tonight is the Season 4 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. Fans have mixed reactions to this season. Most fans really enjoy the new characters Ali and John Dorie. And they like the interactions between Strand and Dorie, along with Morgan and Alicia as standalone characters. But fans aren’t quite as sure about the Alicia-Charlie duo or the villain for this season. And of course, there are those character deaths that we’re all still really mourning. Whether you’re watching the finale tonight because you love it or because you’re just really curious how it’s going to end, you’ll probably notice that the episode is lasting longer than expected. And no, you’re not imagining things. The finale is longer than usual tonight.

Tonight’s Fear the Walking Dead starts at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) And it’s an extra-long episode. The episode will air an extra 18 minutes, ending at 10:18 p.m. Eastern. That means Talking Dead will start at 10:18 p.m. Eastern and last for an hour.

(If you’re watching in the UK, that means the show premieres at 2 a.m. Monday on AMC UK for BT customers, with a 9 p.m. repeat later on Monday.)

Tonight’s episode is called “I Lose Myself.” The synopsis reads: “Morgan struggles to find the strength to help friends in dire need before it’s too late…”

Here’s a preview:

The good news is that the show is already renewed for Season 5. AMC announced the renewal decision in early August. It will probably return in April 2019, if it keeps to the same schedule as previous seasons. (Season 3 didn’t return until June, however, so that’s always a possibility too.)

We’ve also learned that the story arc for Season 4 will be completely finished, but it will set things up for Season 5 and we’re going to see a “roadmap” of sorts for where the characters will be in the next season.