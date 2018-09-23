How to Watch ‘911’ FOX TV Show Online

The Fox hit TV show 9-1-1 returns in a two-night premiere event, on September 23 – 24, 2018. Night 1’s episode airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, while night 2 airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. For those hoping to watch the show, but do not have access to a TV or a cable login, you have come to the right place. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above options, 9-1-1 season 2 is available for purchase on Amazon and the complete season ranges from $24.99 – $29.99 in price.

Actress Connie Britton is not returning for season 2. At the end of last season, her character, Abby Clark, and firefighter Buck split, though they still had feelings for each other. Currently, Britton is appearing on American Horror Story: Apocalypse, reprising her role as Vivienne. She also is set to star on the show Dirty John.

A new woman comes into Buck’s life this season, but not in the romantic sense. Jennifer Love Hewitt joins the main cast as Maddie Buckley, Buck’s sister, and, like Abby was, she is a 911 operator. Another new cast member is actor Ryan Guzman, who joins the show as another firefighter.

9-1-1 first premiered in January 2018 and the official description of the series reads, “Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1. The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.”

This season, there are some new romances among the characters, more heartbreak, and new situations that put some of your favorite stars in danger. And, the first couple episodes will all revolve around a massive earthquake set in Los Angeles, California, as reported by Variety. Shannon Ryan, Fox’s chief marketing officer, explained the reason for 9-1-1‘s huge premiere event, saying, “While 9-1-1 came out of the gate strong in January and was the number-two new drama of last season, we’ve only aired 10 episodes. Since the show is still young and there are so many fantastic, promotable storylines this season, we felt strongly that we needed to make the return this Fall one of our top priorities. Additionally, 9-1-1 is at the start of our premiere week, so it’s also a great promotional platform we can use for all of our other premieres next week.”

The regular time slot for 9-1-1 will be Monday nights, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT, on the Fox network.