LISTEN: Tyga Tells Nicki Minaj He “Created” Kylie Jenner

“If you aint got black people behind you, you aint got nothing—aint nobody going to listen. You can’t influence nobody,” Tyga said on Nicki Minaj Queen Radio Episode 6.

“I made her who she is today,” the rapper said, referring to reality TV star Kylie Jenner.

Listen to the full interview here:

Nicki asked Tyga in the interview if he helped put Kylie on the map. He replied, “big fact,” mentioning that it’s common knowledge. He then urged Kylie fans to look at the “before and afters” of her.

“She always had a platform, and she was always destined to be where she was going to be, regardless,” Tyga said. “But, when I stepped in, and there was a lot of codes being taught, it was like, ‘You could do this. You should start this. You should start doing your hair like this, or you should do this.'”

Tyga claims he told Kyle she needed to change her look because she needed “black people to f–k with her.” The rapper says he helped give her a more “cultured” look. He even says he helped the reality star think up colors and names for her lip line.

“God is going to pay me back; the universe is going to pay me back,” Tyga said.

When asked about the breakup, he responded with, “I’m not a bitter person. That’s like, if we break up, we break up. We had a good time and we kept moving. You know, we went our separate ways, and we both are doing good, you know what I’m saying?”

Kylie Cosmetics has become a multi-million-dollar empire that ranked Kylie 27th on Forbes’ 2018 “Richest Self-Made Women” issue. According to Tyga, he deserves some of that credit.