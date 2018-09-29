How to Stream & Listen to Kanye West’s ‘Yandhi’

Kanye West is dropping his new album Yandhi tonight. The album has been preceded by a string of mysterious tweets and artwork reminiscent of West’s controversial 2013 release Yeezus. The rapper confirmed that it will come out during his performance on Saturday Night Live, which starts at 11:35 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

How to Stream & Listen to Kanye West’s New Album

Yandhi, West’s ninth studio album following 2016’s The Life of Pablo and 2018’s ye, will be available on a number of different platforms after the SNL performance. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album is expected to be on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream West’s album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

View this post on Instagram holographic A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on Sep 21, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Yandhi will also be available to stream. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

West’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

West is notorious for being secretive about his albums, but a few details have been leaked by Adam Wolpert, West’s musical engineer. As captured by a user of /r/hiphopheads, Wolpert posted a screenshot on his Instagram story that listed the album’s potential features.

According to the screenshot, Yandhi will includes features from Ty Dolla Sign, Kid Cudi, and Young Thug. The latter previously tweeted out his eagerness to appear on album, writing: “@kanyewest If I’m not on #YANDHI I’m never talking to u again #OnGod.”

@kanyewest If I’m not on #YANDHI I’m never talking to u again #OnGod — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 18, 2018

On Thursday, West visited The Fader offices, where he previewed tracks off the album and announced that 6ix9ine and the late XXXTentacion will also be featured. West recently voiced his regret over not supporting controversial artists like ASAP Bari and X on Twitter.

“Bari challenged me when no one else did and when he got in trouble I was scared to say he was my friend just like I did with xxx and that was some p**sy sh*t on my part,” he wrote. “I let the perception and the robots control me. That’s the true sunken place.”

Bari challenged me when no one else did and when he got in trouble I was scared to say he was my friend just like I did with xxx and that was some pussy shit on my part. I let the perception and the robots control me. That’s the true sunken place. — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

West also previewed a track from the album told The Fader that he plans on sending a song to Rihanna to get her vocal contributions. He and Rihanna have collaborated on hit singles like 2009’s “Run This Town,” 2010’s “All of the Lights,” and 2016’s “Famous.”