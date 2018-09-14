Does ‘The Predator’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The Predator is the latest installment in a franchise that dates back to the 1980s. Shane Black, who had a small part in the original, wrote and directed the film, which stars Olivia Munn, Thomas Jane, Boyd Holbrook and Keegan-Michael Key.

As with most blockbusters these days, fans may be wondering whether there’s a hidden scene after the credits.

Does ‘The Predator Have a Teaser After the Credits?

Technically, the answer is no. There are no additional scenes to be found once the credits begin to roll. That said, The Predator does tease the possibility of a sequel with a pre-credits teaser. Be warned that there are spoilers for the main plot of the film below.

As the conclusion of The Predator, soldier-of-fortune McKenna (Holbrook) and scientist/assassin Casey Bracket (Munn) succeed in destroying the Predator spacecraft and rescuing McKenna’s son Rory (Jacob Tremblay). They also manage to defeat the Super Predator, the film’s chief antagonist. Afterwards, McKenna discovers the Iron Man Mark III armor, which is an alien design, and quips “That’s my new suit… hope they got it in 42 long.”

The scene has drawn comparisons to the sort found in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The implication being that McKenna will now be suiting up as a sort of Super Predator himself, and travel to outer space to take down all remaining threats. Black, who also wrote and directed Iron Man 3 and The Nice Guys, talked to Thrillest about his vision for the film.

Black Said There’s a Chance for Future Sequels

“I enjoy these movies, but they’ve been churning out these AvP whatever, they each cost a certain amount of money, they’re okay, but there’s no effort to elevate them or make them any kind of an event,” he said. “They’re just sort of another Predator. [So Fox] said, ‘What if we said to you we want to reinvent this, and really treat it with as much of an event status, or as much hoopla as we would the Alien prequel, which is coming out also? We really want to make this something.

When asked about doing sequels, Black told Screen Rant that it was a possibility, but not a neccessity. “I just thought that it was a great, iconic alien,” he explained. “And what separated it from other alien invasion movies wasn’t just a space plot, it was an actual space creature with a mythos and a sense of honor, in some respect. A mission.

“And a sense of humor, oddly,” the director added. “The idea of the game it plays. It’s rare that the Predator shows humor, but there are moments where you see it almost look at someone like, ‘…Really?’”