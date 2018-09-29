How to Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 44 Online

Season 44 of Saturday Night Live premieres tonight on the NBC network, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m. CT, with actor Adam Driver as the host. And, Kanye West is the musical guest. For those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. Fortunately, if you want to watch the brand new episodes of the show, you do not need to have a TV or cable login.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch SNL live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can't watch SNL live, "Hulu with Live TV" comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to "Enhanced Cloud DVR," which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch SNL live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

If you would like more information on the new season of Saturday Night Live, when it airs, episode details and cast info, read on below.

SNL SEASON 44 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The date of the season 44 premiere of SNL is September 29, 2018 and it airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT and 10:30 p.m. CT.

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” SEASON 44 TV CHANNEL: NBC – Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations here.

SNL SEASON 44 HOSTS & MUSICAL GUESTS: So far, including the premiere, three of the hosts and musical guests, for the new season, have been revealed. Episode 1, which airs on September 29, 2018, Adam Driver is the host and Kanye West is the musical guest. The second episode will air on October 6, 2018, with Awkwafina as the host and Travis Scott appearing as the musical guest. And, episode 3 will air on October 13, 2018. The host for episode 3 is Seth Meyers, while Paul Simon is the performer for the night.

Ariana Grande was actually set to be the premiere’s musical guest, according to USA Today, but she recently canceled. Show creator and executive producer of SNL, Lorne Michaels, stated that the singer backed out of the gig for “emotional reasons.” Michaels talked about her decision to not appear, while he was a guest on James Andrew Miller’s Origins podcast.

On September 7, 2018, Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller died of an apparent drug overdose. This would have been her first televised appearance since his death. Grande is currently engaged to SNL cast member Pete Davidson. Currently, Grande has been contemplating whether or not she should go on tour to promote “Sweetener”.

Fortunately for Kanye West, who is stepping in for Grande, he can use this opportunity to perform as an advantage. West will be dropping his new album, “Yandhi”, today, timing the album release with his appearance on the show.