WATCH: The Truth About Jaclyn Hill [VIDEO]

American YouTube personality Jaclyn Hill is well known for her fan favorite collaborations with the makeup brand Morphe Cosmetics. In light of the issues with her newest and most anticipated collection, the Morphe x Jaclyn Hill The Vault, YouTube drama channels Here For The Tea and Tea Spill launched an investigation, turning their findings into a four part video series.

Being known as the most thorough investigative drama channels on YouTube means the series holds an immense amount of weight in the beauty community, with Jaclyn herself offering to fly one of the channel owners to Florida first class. Get comfortable, it looks like this saga has yet to even start.