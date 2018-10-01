Who Died on the ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 4 Finale? [SPOILERS]

Fans have lost a lot of major characters on Fear the Walking Dead this season. And as the Season 4 finale begins to air, fans are wondering if they’re going to lose anyone else. From the previews, it seems like John Dorie, Morgan, or Ali might be in danger. But on this show, it’s really hard to know. That’s why we will be updating this post live as the episode airs, letting you know who died and who survived the end of the season. Major spoilers for this episode ahead.

Keep refreshing this page as the episode airs for the latest information on who lives and who dies tonight. We’ll be updating this post live.

Before the first commercial break, we learned that Ali is NOT dead. She escaped the hospital through the basement, holed up in a post office overnight, and made her way south. She ran into Martha (aka AMC’s Filthy Woman), who is also still alive somehow. Martha knocked her out but made it clear that she wasn’t interested in killing her.

Later in the show, we realize that something is wrong at the Polar Bear gas station (something was poisoned) and now everyone is sick: Al. Alicia, June, Strand, Luciana — everyone is now sick. We learn a bit later that they were poisoned with antifreeze by Martha.

By the way, online sources are telling me that the treatment and antidote for antifreeze poisoning is fomepizole (Antizol) or ethanol (but best administered in a hospital.) Dialysis might be needed if too much damage happened. (Not really possible in this world.)

Thankfully, there’s a truck full of ethanol crashed right outside the gas station.

At this point in time, it looks like Martha might be the only one to die. But the episode is 18 minutes longer than normal, so we still have a way to go.

In an effort to defend themselves from a bunch of walkers, Ali had to set off her machine gun SWAT van and poked holes in the ethanol truck. Rather than saving buckets of ethanol as it poured out of the truck, they watched all the ethanol flow away and went back inside, telling Morgan they were going to die. I don’t get it either, but that’s what happened.

How much ethanol did they need? Couldn't Luciana run up there with a cup, when it was spilling out? #FearTWD — Matthew Ligocki (@MLigocki6f7) October 1, 2018

It’s unclear with about 15 minutes left in the show if they’re going to die, but Morgan thinks they will.

