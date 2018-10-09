Are Cardi B and Offset Married?

Offset and Cardi B are two of the biggest names in music, and for months now, rumors have swirled that the pair is married. But is it true? Are they married, and how long have they been married?

Here’s what you need to know:

They Got Married in September 2017

Last October, Offest got down on one knee during a concert in Philadelphia to propose to Cardi. As it turns out, however, the two were already wed.

That’s right– TMZ obtained the couple’s marriage certificate, which shows that they were married in Atlanta in September 2017.

After TMZ posted the certificate, Cardi confirmed the marriage in a tweet. She wrote, “This why i name my album ‘Invasion of privacy’ cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life. Welp f— it… There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself,” she added. “Getting married was one of those moments!”

In the note, she added, “I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring… I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!”

According to CNN, the couple married in a private ceremony with only Cardi’s cousin as witness.

Their Daughter Was Born in July

In July, Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, into the world.

Kulture is Cardi’s first child and Offset’s fourth child.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Cardi spoke about being a new mother. She said, “When I got pregnant, I was fucking freaking out,… Everybody around me was like, ‘No, this never happened before. Every artist that had a baby, they already put in years in the game. This is your first year. You’re going to mess it up. How are you going to make it?'”

She continued, “People don’t really talk about what you go through after pregnancy. Like, they don’t tell you that you get stitches down there or that your first two weeks you’re constipated. Or that you get contractions because of breastfeeding. I wasn’t expecting that. When Kulture was born, I felt like I was a kid again; everything was making me cry, and I needed a lot of love. I be feeling like, Do babies know who’s they mom? I feel like babies love whoever is giving them the milk, and I want to give the milk the whole time. I want her to know me.” She paused to let this sink in. “I feel ­better now, but sometimes I just feel so vulnerable, like I’m not ready for the world yet. It’s weird.”