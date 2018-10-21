Beyond Sushi on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the Vegan Sushi

Beyond Sushi, a vegan sushi concept, is at the forefront of the healthy vegan food movement.

The brand started with a single location in the East Village and has since expanded to six locations in Manhattan. In the words of the company’s website, “At Beyond Sushi, we appreciate the wholesome produce that Mother Nature has gifted us. Therefore, we avoid all meat and seafood alternatives in our ingredients.”

Guy Vakin, the creator of Beyond Sushi, may appear familiar to food lovers. The Israeli-born chef appeared on the Hell’s Kitchen finals in 2012.

Was he always interested in appearing on ‘Shark Tank’? Interestingly, no. Vaknin tells Forward, “My wife [and business partner, [Tali Vaknin] has been trying to get me on the show for years… I said no. But this year, I said, ‘Let’s do it’. She did all the paperwork, and it didn’t happen. Then someone connected to the show said, ‘Hey, I heard about you, and I want you to get on’.”

Tali grew up vegetarian and has experience in the food industry. Guy, meanwhile, has extensive experience in the food industry. Their sushi is 100% plant-based and is certified by the International Kosher Council.

Speaking about his childhood with Broadway World, Guy explains, “My earliest interest in cooking stemmed from my childhood. My parents were divorced at a young age and so my mother had to work two jobs to support my sister and I. I was always the one in the kitchen creating dishes for us to eat.” He adds on that he is a fan of altering fruits and vegetables and cooking Middle Eastern food, and often tries to bring those components to Beyond Sushi.

Speaking to VegNews recently, Vaknin said, “We’re hoping to give the vegan food movement a national spotlight with our appearance on Shark Tank.”

The menu at Beyond Sushi features dumplings, noodle salads, soups, rice paper wraps, and vegan sushi rolls.

Learn more about Beyond Sushi at www.beyondsushi.com.