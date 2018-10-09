Debunked: Bill Cosby Did Not Get a Chicken Patty Thrown in His Face

Bill Cosby was not involved in a prison food fight, a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokesperson told Heavy.com. The story was first reported by Radar Online on October 8 and spread across the internet. The gossip site quotes a source saying that Cosby, 81, was hit in the face with a piece of chicken after making a joke about another inmate. The site also alleged that Cosby was hit by a stale hot dog bun upon arriving at SCI Phoenix, which is located northwest of Philadelphia, on September 25.

Speaking to Heavy.com, Amy Worden, the press secretary for corrections-related media inquiries at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, said the story was “completely fabricated.” Worden described all of the details relating to the Radar Online report as being “complete fiction.” Worden said that she didn’t know where the story might have come from and that Cosby is not in general population and therefore has no contact with other prisoners.

A press release from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections on the day of Cosby’s sentencing, that Cosby would “be housed in a single cell in a unit adjacent to the infirmary. Corrections Secretary John Wetzel is quoted as saying, “We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure Mr. Cosby’s safety and general welfare in our institution. The long-term goal is for him to be placed in the general population to receive the programming required during his incarceration.”

Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in prison last month for sexual assaulting Andrea Constand. Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. In total, more than 60 women have accused Cosby of various sexual offenses. Judge Steven O’Neill told Cosby at the time of sentencing that the comedian was a “sexually violent predator.” The judge added, “I’ve imposed sentencing at this stage. If you want to take it up with another court, you can.” He added, “This is a serious crime he was convicted for. This is a sexual assault crime.”

Prior to the chicken patty story going viral, NBC News reported that Cosby’s lawyers are seeking to overturn the conviction. The comedian’s legal team says that Cosby’s sentence was “punitive” due to Cosby’s age and health, Cosby is blind.

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor’s Girlfriend Has Been With Him Since 2008 But He Says He Has No Plans to Pop the Question!