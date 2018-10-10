Twitter Reacts to Channing Tatum & Jessie J Dating

The internet was turned on its head Wednesday evening when it was announced that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are dating. The news came via Us Weekly, who said that the couple have been together for the past few months. “It’s new, casual and they’re having fun together,” claimed an inside source.

This is the first time that Tatum, 38, has been romantically linked to anyone since he divorced his ex-wife Jenna Dewan earlier this year. Users on Twitter were taken aback by the announcement, with many saying that the bond between Tatum and Jessie J, 30, seemingly came out of nowhere. “Channing Tatum & Jessie J are dating…WUT? That’s like so random lol,” wrote one user. Another tweeted out: Channing Tatum and Jessie J is LITERALLY the most random couple i could have ever imagined. what??”

Fans Are Perplexed Over the New Celebrity Pairing

Other Twitter users were quick to point out that Jessie J, who’s best known for her pop singles “Bang Bang” and “Domino,” bears a striking resemblance to Tatum’s ex-wife Dewan. Others were more encouraging of the relationship, and felt that Tatum and Jessie J made for a strong celebrity pairing.

“I won’t stand for this slander again Jessie J, most underrated vocalist of our generation,” wrote one fan. “Channing Tatum is LUCKY.” Another pointed out that both are talented musical performers, enthusiastically tweeting “Say whaaaat Channing Tatum and Jessie J love them like she’s the best singer and he can dance.” Check out some of the varied reactions below.

Others Have Pointed Out That Jessie J Resembles Tatum’s Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan

Tatum and Dewan split this past April, and released an official statement on Instagram. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they wrote. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.” Read the full post below.

A source told Us Weekly that Tatum has been seen attending several of Jessie J’s concerts in Seattle and Salt Lake City, and the couple were even spotted playing mini golf last week by a user on Twitter.

The Couple Were Spotted Together Prior to Making Their Relationship Public

“Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy,” they wrote on October 6. “Tonight I had to watch one of my asshole ex professors make out with his fiancé, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie J and Channing Tatum came in to play a round.”

