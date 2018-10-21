‘Dancing With the Stars Juniors’ Spoilers & Disney Night Performances

It’s Disney night on Dancing With the Stars Juniors, which means that each of the remaining teams will deliver a performance from Disney films including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more. According to ABC, each couple will perform a Charleston, jazz, contemporary routine, foxtrot, samba or jive dance. Then, at the end of the episode, an elimination will take place. The studio audience vote, along with the scores of the judges, determine which contestants go home.

Below is a list of tonight’s performances, along with the remaining contestants:

Akash Vukoti and Kamri Peterson (mentored by Witney Carson) – Jive – “Zero to Hero” from “Hercules”

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine (mentored by Brandon Armstrong) – Samba – “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” from “Lilo & Stitch”

Honey Boo Boo and Tristan Ianiero (mentored by Artem Chigvintsev) – Foxtrot – “Something There” from “Beauty and the Beast”

Jason Maybaum and Elliana Walmsley (mentored by Emma Slater) – Foxtrot – “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story”

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen (mentored by Gleb Savchenko) – Contemporary – “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas”

Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems (mentored by Cheryl Burke) – Jazz – “Un Poco Loco” from “Coco”

Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold (mentored by Lindsay Arnold) – Charleston – “One Jump Ahead” from “Aladdin”

Sky Brown and JT Church (mentored by Alan Bersten) – Contemporary – “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

Sophia Pippen and Jake Monreal (mentored by Sasha Farber) – Samba – “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid”

When it comes to spoilers on tonight’s high scorers and the rest of the season, the biggest spoiler of all is the winners, right? But, before we get into the reported winners, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know any information about the outcome of this season, STOP READING NOW.

With that said, Pure DWTS seems to imply that the winners for season 1 od DWTS Juniors are Mackenzie Ziegler with pro Sage Rosen and mentor Gleb Savchenko. They are definitely in the finals.

For Disney Night, Pure DWTS has reported that the high scorers of the night are Miles with Rylee and Kenzie with Sage. Next week’s show will be Halloween Night themed and Miles and Rylee will score well again. Some of the movies that will influence next week’s show include Ghostbusters, Little Shop of Horrors, and Descendants.

Tomorrow night is the regular Dancing With the Stars season 27 show and it is Disney night as well. For those wanting to know what to expect with those performances too, read on below for the rundown.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Foxtrot – “Just Around the Riverbend” from “Pocahontas”

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Waltz – “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid”

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Charleston – “A Star is Born” from “Hercules”

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Jazz – “When Will My Life Begin?” from “Tangled”

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Jive – “Zero” from “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

John Schneider and Emma Slater – Quickstep – “I Wan’na Be Like You” from “The Jungle Book”

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Viennese Waltz – “Gaston” from “Beauty and the Beast”

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Contemporary – “Reflection” from “Mulan”

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Quickstep – “Incredits 2” from “The Incredibles 2”