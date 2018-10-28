‘Dancing With the Stars Juniors’ Spoilers & Performances Tonight

It’s Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars Juniors 2018, which means the ballroom could get a little creepy. There are eight remaining teams left in the competition and each of them will put on a “spooky” performance. According to ABC, “The electrifying night kicks off with a chilling opening number, choreographed by judge Mandy Moore and featuring the eight teams. Each couple will then perform an Argentine tango, paso doblé, jazz, jive, Charleston or samba. At the end of the night, there will be an elimination. The studio audience vote is combined with the judges’ scores to determine who goes home at the end of each episode.”

For those who would like the spoilers on tonight’s lineup of performances, read on below.

Akash Vukoti and Kamri Peterson, who are mentored by Witney Carson, will dance the Argentine Tango to “Weird Science” by Oingo Boingo.

Ariana Greenblatt and Artyon Celestine, who are mentored by Brandon Armstrong, are performing a Paso Doblé routine to “Ways to Be Wicked” by Dove Cameron & Sophia Carson & Cameron Boyce & Booboo Stewart.

Honey Boo Boo and Tristan Ianiero, who are mentored by Artem Chigvintsev, are putting on a Jazz dance to the song “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

Jason Maybaum and Elliana Walmsley, who are mentored by Emma Slater, are performing an Argentine Tango to the song “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer.

Mackenzie Ziegler and Sage Rosen, who are mentored by Gleb Savchenko, are dancing the Jive to “Monster Mash” by Atwater Men’s Club.

Mandla Morris and Brightyn Brems, who are mentored by Cheryl Burke, will deliver a Charleston dance to “Witch Doctor” by Cartoons.

Miles Brown and Rylee Arnold, who are mentored by Lindsay Arnold, are performing the Samba to “I Want Candy” by Bow Wow Wow.

Sky Brown and JT Church, who are mentored by Alan Bersten, are dancing the Jive to “Little Shop of Horrors” by KIDZ BOP Kids.

DWTS Juniors is a pre-taped show, unlike the regular Dancing With the Stars series. Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher are the co-hosts and recently Fisher dished on the contestants to Pop Culture. Fisher confessed, “I did not know how emotional involved and attached I would grow to the kids and their families, their journeys, their experiences. I’m like a proud papa, honestly. I miss them so much when they’re not around. The ballroom misses them, all of the crew, the creative team. Everybody does.”

When it comes to this season’s winners, the exact info has not yet been reported, but there are some major spoilers. If you do NOT want to know any DWTS Juniors spoilers, STOP READING NOW.

According to Pure DWTS, the winners for season 1 of DWTS Juniors may be frontrunner Mackenzie Ziegler with pro dancer Sage Rosen and mentor Gleb Savchenko. If anything, they are definitely in the finals.

Tomorrow night airs season 27 of Dancing With the Stars and it’s Halloween Night for that show as well. The mentors from tonight’s show will appear as troupe dancers and pro partners in the ballroom tomorrow.