Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Episode 4 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

Grey’s Anatomy is back tonight with an all-new episode on ABC at 8pm ET/PT. The episode marks the fourth in season 15.

Tonight, fans will be introduced to Meredith’s new love interest, who will be played by How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor. Little has been revealed about Radnor’s character other than the fact that he and Meredith meet on a blind date and he’s a software guy. What else do we know? The date goes well. This could mean a new long-term love interest for Meredith; but right now, it’s unclear how many episodes Radnor is signed up for.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode, Momma Knows Best, reads, “Meredith turns heads when she shows up to work done up and ready for her blind date later that day, while Alex makes a questionable decision in order to save a patient. Meanwhile, the burden of knowing Teddy’s secret keeps Maggie up at night, ultimately making her decide she has to tell someone.”

Last week, Maggie found out that Teddy is pregnant. She’s doesn’t want to break any promises but feels guilty knowing this information and not sharing it with anyone.

What else will go down on tonight’s episode? Be sure to tune in tonight at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.