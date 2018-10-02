Are Mia & Tristan Divorced After ‘Married at First Sight’?

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson were married at first sight on MAFS, but are they still together? As decision day nears, fans are wondering if the couple opted to get divorced or not. According to People, the couple is no longer together and Bally actually filed for divorce on September 4, 2018, in Dallas County, Texas.

The couple has had nothing but issues since the start. Bally was detained at the airport while she was on her way to her honeymoon with Thompson, on charges of stalking and fraud. She explained to Thompson that it was a big misunderstanding and came clean about the situation as time went on. Then, Thompson felt Bally lied to him about being on a dating app, explaining to the cameras that, “This entire marriage I feel like I’ve been completely honest with Mia, and I’ve told her to just give me the truth, and it seems like she’s gone out of her way to hide things from me. I honestly don’t know what to feel or what to believe right now. I thought we were done with all the secrets and lies.”

Thompson also told Bally, “I don’t know you. I don’t trust you. There’s a cloud that’s hovering around that’s stopping me from falling in love with you.” Meanwhile, Bally said back to Thompson, “I didn’t get Married at First Sight to be with someone who doesn’t trust me.” Bally insisted her dating app had been deactivated and she hadn’t been using it, but this didn’t appear to ease Thompson.

On Bally’s end, the relationship seemed to be beyond repair when she felt that Thompson “threw her out” of his apartment over a disagreement about moving from Dallas to Houston, Texas. Thompson’s view of the situation was that Bally left and that he didn’t “throw her out”.

Bally’s Instagram profile was set to private, at some point prior to this season of MAFS airing. Radar Online has reported that Bally’s stalking case has been dismissed, but her marriage was destroyed in the process.

According to Monsters and Critics, Bally and Thompson’s divorce case is still open and not finalized. The petition for divorce reads, “The marriage has become insupportable due to discord or conflict of personalities that destroys the legitimate ends of the marital relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

The court papers also say, “Petitioner and respondent both appear that each are entitled to their own personal property acquired prior to the marriage and are not entitled to any portion, whatsoever, of the other spouse’s personal property acquired prior to the marriage.” Bally has also asked the court to restore his maiden name, as reported by Radar Online.

The divorce filing also details that the former couple will come up with an agreement about mutual assets and finances, if any, that were acquired during the short marriage. They have each agreed to keep their own personal property acquired prior to the union.

Married at First Sight airs on the Lifetime network, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday nights.