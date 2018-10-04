How to Stream & Listen to Sheck Wes’ ‘Mudboy’

Sheck Wes will release his debut album Mudboy on Friday. The project has been teased since Wes signed with Kanye West’s GOOD Music label, and was preceded by the promotional single “Mo Bamba,” which peaked at number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100.

How to Stream & Listen to Sheck Wes’ Debut Album

Mudboy will be made available on a number of different platforms at 9 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday or midnight Eastern time on Friday. We’ve listed the streaming platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen to them below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Wes’ album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, the Mudboy album will also be available to stream here. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Wes’ album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.

Preview

Sheck Wes has been talking up the release of Mudboy since March, when he sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe and Beats 1 Radio. He also discussed the meaning of the album’s title, saying: “I kind of want Mudboy to just be only Sheck Wes and Mudboy is going to talk about how I became a Mudboy.”

“A Mudboy is just somebody who came from nothing, you know, who turned nothing into something,” he continued. “You know, when I was in Africa, in the rain, I walk around in, like, mud, you know, the sand would turn to mud and you are not getting out of that.”

In a recent interview with The Fader, Wes, born Khadimoul Rassoul Cheikh Fall, detailed the whirlwind experience of getting signed to both West’s GOOD Music and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label. “My deal was about to be signed with Cactus Jack, and then Kanye heard “Mo Bamba”, and he was going crazy,” he said.

“He flew me out to LA overnight,” the rapper added. “I go to this hotel in Calabasas, and I meet up with Ye and Pusha T; I went in there with a Butterfly Effect hat on. And he’s on the phone, calling Trav, like “Yo, I heard you’re f*cking with Sheck Wes, I’m f*cking with Sheck Wes too, let’s do this sh*t together.” Wes released the artwork for Mudboy back in June, and a photo of Mo Bamba wearing a t-shirt with the release date on Tuesday. Check out the latter post above.