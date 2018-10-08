Theresa Caputo’s Mother and Father Are Sad Over Her Divorce

Many know Theresa Caputo from her show Long Island Medium and through the show, fans have gotten to know her family. They have also seen Caputo’s separation from her husband, Larry, which was announced in December 2017. The couple is now headed for divorce and Caputo has revealed that she’s been leaning on her parents for support, as reported by Life & Style Weekly.

Veronica and Nicholas J. Brigandi are the mother and father of Caputo. Though they aren’t often in the spotlight, Mom Veronica will reportedly make an appearance on the new season of Long Island Medium. It was actually Caputo’s mom who helped her to realize her psychic gifts. According to Caputo’s official bio, “After suffering from debilitating anxiety and trying to manage it on my own and with a therapist for years, my mom introduced me to a spiritual healer and teacher named Pat Longo. After just one session, she told me that I was suppressing Spirit’s energy, which caused a lot of my anxiety, and helped me learn to channel Spirit through my chakras and release it with my words. I began to heal and come into my own.”

Caputo has said she’s very close with her family and she also has a brother named Michael.

During Caputo’s split from her husband, she stated on the show that her parents were having a difficult time with the news. Caputo stated in her confessional that, “I think as parents, when something is wrong or upsetting our children, we just want to fix it for them — but my dad can’t fix what’s going on between Larry and I. Like everyone else in the family, my parents are sad about what’s going on between Larry and I. So my parents — as sad and as hard it is for them — they are there, just loving and supporting us.”

Other family members who have been taking the break up hard are Larry and Theresa Caputo’s children. In turn, their kids, Larry Jr. and Victoria, are on the show less, according to Caputo. Caputo told Good Housekeeping, “Especially with this, it’s uncomfortable and it’s hard for my kids. They don’t want to even talk about it with me, period. They know that they can come to Larry and I, you know, if they ever want to talk about it. [We] kind of just left it in their hands.”

In addition to growing up and moving forward in their own lives, Larry Jr. and Victoria are still dealing with the fall out of their parents’ marriage.

Theresa Caputo grew up in Hicksville, New York, where her father worked at the Fire Department of New York. Caputo’s dad, Nicholas, was raised in the area by his parents, who were grocery store owners, according to the Kiwanis Club of Hicksville. Nicholas also had five siblings – Anthony, Louis, John, Angie and Jane.

Theresa’s parents Nicholas and Veronica married in 1966 and actually lived in Nicholas’ childhood home until 1971. They enjoy the simple life, spending time with their community and their family.