WATCH LIVE: Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life Benefit Concert

On September 7, 2018, the hip-hop realm lost one of its most revered and talented personalities of this current generation in Malcolm ‘Mac Miller’ McCormick at the tender age of 26-years-old due to undetermined factors. Fortunately, Mac Miller was able to build such an alliance of quality friendships in the music business, they decided to throw a benefit concert in his memoriam entitled, Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life.

The concert is currently taking place at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California but fortunately can be streamed here for your viewing pleasures. The proceeds from the concert will be going to the Mac Miller Circles Fund, an organization founded by Miller himself to promote commitment to the arts in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.

Musical acts such as SZA, Action Bronson, Vince Staples, John Mayer, Thundercat, ScHoolBoy Q, and so more will be performing in honor of the late Mac Miller. Check out the benefit concert for yourself in the live stream above.