When Is Season 9 of ‘The Walking Dead’ Available on Netflix?

Yes, The Walking Dead Season 9 is premiering tonight. But unfortunately, that doesn’t mean the season is premiering on Netflix any time soon. You’re going to have to wait a long time until you can see the new season on Netflix. Unlike some broadcast channels, AMC does not have a deal in place with Netflix where The Walking Dead seasons premiere quickly for streaming. Read on for more details.

The Walking Dead typically does not premiere on Netflix (in either the U.S. or the U.K.) until September. And that’s not for the upcoming season. The Walking Dead is typically almost a year behind on Netflix.

For example, Season 8 of The Walking Dead just premiered on Netflix on September 23, two weeks before Season 9 of The Walking Dead was premiering on AMC. So that means if you’re in the U.S. or the U.K., you can expect to not see Season 9 of The Walking Dead on Netflix until late September 2019, almost a year from now.

Some other companies release their shows much quicker. Every show on The CW, for example, is released on Netflix within a week after the season ends. Sadly, that’s just not the case for The Walking Dead. U.S. viewers can see The Walking Dead on AMC every Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern. They can also stream it on AMC’s apps or on Sling. Viewers in the UK can watch it on FOX (or on NOW TV with a 14-day free trial) the day after each episode premieres in the U.S. But Netflix isn’t an option for anyone right now who wants to see Season 9. They can watch all of Season 8 of The Walking Dead on Netflix, along with previous seasons, but Season 9 won’t be released on Netflix for almost a year.

If you really don’t want to wait, you can also buy episodes from Season 9 on Amazon and watch them online that way.

Unfortunately, you also can’t watch Fear the Walking Dead on Netflix. It’s just not there in the U.S. or any other region. You can, however, stream past seasons of Fear on Hulu, Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.