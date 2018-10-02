Wolfenoot: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wolfenoot is the new “holiday” that just might save the Internet. With so many people stressed by current events and so much fighting online, people needed a little good news to talk about. And it’s been found in a cute holiday invented by a young boy and shared by his mother, Jax Goss. Here is everything you need to know about Wolfenoot, Jax Goss, and how you can join in on the holiday fun.

1. The Holiday, Invented by Jax Goss’s Son, Celebrates Anyone Who Has Had Dogs or Been Kind to Dogs

Sniff, sniff… Smells like #wolfenoot – the new wolf holiday created a 7-year-old boy! Will you be celebrating on November 23rd? https://t.co/geOe3q512Q @realwolfenoot pic.twitter.com/GPVQ65fYfM — NY Wolf Center (@nywolforg) October 1, 2018

The holiday was born on September 27, when Jax Goss posted about her seven-year-old son’s adorable idea to celebrate the “spirit of the wolf” and people who have dogs or have been kind to dogs.

The “Spirit of the Wolf” hides small gifts around the house for anyone who has had dogs or been kind to dogs. Participants eat roast meat (in honor of wolves’ liking meat) and serve a cake decorated as a full moon.

She wrote on Facebook:

My son has invented a holiday called Wolfenoot. It is when the Spirit of the Wolf brings and hides small gifts around the house for everyone. People who have, have had, or are kind to dogs get better gifts than anyone else. You eat roast meat (because wolves eat meat) and cake decorated like a full moon. A holiday to the spirit of wolves that celebrates people who are kind to dogs? I can 100% get behind this. So we will be celebrating Wolfenoot. It’s on the 23rd November if anyone else is moved to celebrate it. ;) (If you do, send me pics, so I can show my kid his idea spread. ) ETA: Woah, this seems to be resonating and taking off. Please use #wolfenoot if you post pics or anything so he can see how it spreads. :)He’s already excited that other people want to do it.“

2. The New Holiday Will Always Be Celebrated on November 23

Since the cute holiday idea went viral, people noticed that November 23 conveniently falls on a full moon. So naturally, they wanted to know if the holiday will officially be on a full moon every year or on November 23. Goss asked her son and posted the answer on the holiday website’s FAQ. (Yes, there’s a website now too.) Here’s what she wrote:

I asked him this one, because I liked the full moon thing, and I was told in no uncertain terms that it has to be the 23rd November because that is the anniversary of ‘The Great Wolf’s Death’. There is a whole story there, but I am going to wait till he gets home (he is currently away at his Dad’s for the school hols) until I write it down. Then we will share it with you. I have no doubt that if I try to repeat it here, I will get it wrong, and then I’ll be in trouble.”

If you’re wondering why the holiday is so close to Thanksgiving, that was just a coincidence. Goss lives in New Zealand, so Thanksgiving isn’t on her family’s radar at all, she explained.

Not only does the holiday have a website now but there’s also a Facebook Event page where you can RSVP that you are interested or attending the holiday. So far 7,800 people have indicated they are interested and 5,400 people have RSVP’d that they will be attending.

Holidaygoers are asked to use #wolfenoot when talking about the holiday on social media, so everyone can keep track of what other participants are doing or planning.

There’s a Twitter account that you can follow too.

3. You Can Compete in a ‘Design a Wolfenoot Shirt’ Contest & the Profits Will Go to a Dog- or Wolf-Based Charity

A lot of people have been asking about merchandise, so Goss is now going to be hosting a Design a Wolfenoot Shirt contest. If you have design, email wolfenootofficial@gmail.com with “Wolfenoot Shirt Design” in the subject line. In your email, tell her what name you would like the artwork credited to, in case you’re one of the finalists. She will then pick her favorite three to five designs and the community will vote on their favorite. The winner will pick which dog- or wolf-based charity will get the profits from the shirt sales. This one sounds like a win-win for everyone.

4. People Are Excitedly Sharing About Wolfenoot on Social Media

Wolfenoot has really struck a chord with people online, who love the innocence of the holiday and the focus on being kind to dogs. Here are just a few comments shared on Twitter:

Oh gosh, it's a day before my birthday 😍❤ and a perfect idea! Love it!#Wolfenoot — QueenIzzy ❤ (@queenizzy1998) October 2, 2018

Ever since my boyfriend told me about #wolfenoot I can’t wait to celebrate on 11/23 lol. will be making a 🌚cake. Let the planning commence! — Brittanyyy 👑 (@BeeMahrie) October 2, 2018

When I woke up this morning, some of my first thoughts were about how to prepare for the very first #wolfenoot coming up on November 23. — Jennifer Willis (@jenwillis) October 2, 2018

Crazy watching the creation of a holiday right in front of me #wolfenoot — Michael Coale Grey (@MichaelCGrey) October 2, 2018

My dad turns 20,000 days old on #wolfenoot this year. Can you tell I'm PUMPED. THIS PARTY WILL BE EPIC. — Niki Taylor (@nikiiitaylorrr) October 2, 2018

#wolfenoot I'm down! Can we make it a Federal Holiday? https://t.co/REGXjDyuE3 — C. Alex Johnson (@Azozel) October 2, 2018

Celebrate #wolfenoot with us November 23rd. We all should celebrate this holliday with our 4 legged furry angels. Bless them. #f2b this is my blanket by the way. Lol pic.twitter.com/vdkd6T23Cq — Reverend Richard Moonchild (@PastorRichardSk) October 2, 2018

This has made it to Facebook and Australia buddy #wolfenoot is set in my calendar. pic.twitter.com/7ZUg05no6X — Tenielle Justice (@JusticeTen) October 2, 2018

5. Jax Goss Is a Writer & Editor Who Works with a Variety of Businesses in New Zealand

Jax Goss and her son are excited about all the attention Wolfenoot is getting. According to her website, she’s a “jack of all trades” of sorts, who has been a teacher, an IT professional, a trainer, an editor, a mom, and more over the course of her life. Her website notes: “These days she is focussed on the mother/editor/social media/writer parts of that modgepodge of skills. ” Her website focuses on the books she’s written or edited and editing services that she offers.

Goss has a Patreon that helps support her short story writing. Her Patreon reads, in part: “I write stories about magic, gods, the things just behind the veil most people never notice. I write fantasy, occasional sci-fi. Sometimes I write realism. Sometimes it gets a bit dark in this head of mine. My prose can be poetic, and my (rare) poetry can be quite narrative. … I’ve been mostly focused on publishing other people’s fiction over the last few years, but writing, tale-telling, has always been my first creative love, and it is time to stretch those muscles a bit and get back into it.”

She’s the publisher and editor of The Patchwork Raven, which is an indie publisher in Wellington. She also works with meBooks by running their Facebook page, which helps New Zealand publishers create and sell ebooks online. You can see her professional Facebook page here.