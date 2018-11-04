Twitter Reacts to Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U Next’ Single

Ariana Grande caused a Twitter frenzy on Saturday night when she released the song “Thank U Next.” As the single to her upcoming album of the same name, “Thank U Next” addresses Grande’s recent split from SNL comedian Pete Davidson, as well as her past relationships with Mac Miller, Ricky Alvarez, and Big Sean.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match,” she sings on the track. “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete I’m so thankful.” The singer also references ex-boyfriend Mac Miller by his birth name, Malcolm McCormick. “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm / Cause he was an angel.” Listen to the full track below.

Grande’s lyrics have received lots of feedback on Twitter, with many commending her for her intimate approach. “I think i’ve said this too many times but i’m saying it again: @ArianaGrande releasing ‘thank u, next’ was the best thing ever,” wrote one excited fan. “The self-love, positivity, strength, and respects snapped. i LOVE this woman.”

Another tweeted out: “Thank u, next. probably one of the greatest breakup anthems. when i hear it, it makes me feel content of letting go. not from romantic relationships but just toxic situations in general. @ArianaGrande really delivered.” Check out additional Twitter reactions below.

Honestly, @ArianaGrande deserves a Nobel Prize for somehow making #ThankUNext the sweetest breakup song of all time while directly mentioning all her exes by name. Queen of the high road. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 4, 2018

me after listening to thank u, next for the 23728246th time pic.twitter.com/CmP9z5sEox — mia (@ilygrcnde) November 4, 2018

thank u, next …. a vibe ❤️ @ArianaGrande — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) November 4, 2018

Some fans praised Grande’s willingness to turn her public heartbreak into musical inspiration. “Thank u, next is such a wholesome way to look at heartbreak. God really is a woman and her name is @ArianaGrande,” tweeted one user, referencing Grande’s 2018 single “God Is a Woman.”

Another tweeted: “Honestly, @ArianaGrande deserves a Nobel Prize for somehow making #ThankUNext the sweetest breakup song of all time while directly mentioning all her exes by name. Queen of the high road.” Others took a more humorous and used memes to express how some of Grande’s ex-boyfriends, notably Big Sean and Pete Davidson, might have reacted upon hearing the new track.

actual footage of pete hearing #ThankUNext 30 mins before SNL pic.twitter.com/BKchddM3ap — Tamsin Ford (@tamsinford1) November 4, 2018

Ariana after she released #ThankUNext and getting the acclaim pic.twitter.com/nDv5kSxtK9 — Rene (@_sexualgrande) November 4, 2018

Sean and ricky hearing they names in thank u next pic.twitter.com/eblst1KaFU — ali (@arismoonshine) November 4, 2018

«Wish I could say, “Thank you” to Malcolm ’cause he was an angel.»💔 I miss him. I jus' want to cry.#ThankUNext pic.twitter.com/ctu7IknpRJ — always.🌹 (@intheirarms_) November 4, 2018

me after listening to thank u, next pic.twitter.com/6s7tFDfGgm — jeselle ✨ (@LuvBenzoGrande) November 4, 2018

Grande’s mother Joan Grande also got on Twitter to praise the song. “Yay…. finding yourself and empowering yourself and loving yourself… and learning through love, gratitude and pain,” she wrote. “I’m so f*cking grateful… I love this song.” Davidson, who recently joked about his split from Grande in an SNL promo video, spoke about his ex-fiancé on the show’s latest episode.

Pete stops by Update to talk about the midterm elections. #SNL pic.twitter.com/jQ1vtROXEG — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 4, 2018

During the Weekend Update segment, Davidson praised her inner-strength. “The last thing I will say is, I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s OK,” he explained. “She’s a wonderful, strong person and I wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please, go vote on Tuesday. “