Is Costco Open on Thanksgiving 2018? What Are the Hours?

Last-minute shopping is a holiday tradition for many people. Whether you’re hosting family and friends for Thanksgiving or you’re bringing food as a guest to another family member’s Thanksgiving celebration, no one’s immune from forgetting something important. But many stores are closed on Thanksgiving, which can make grabbing something last-minute more difficult. Many shoppers are wanting to know if Costco is open on Thanksgiving. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, the news isn’t good.

On Thanksgiving Day, all Costco stores will be closed. This is a chainwide closure to allow employees to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. So of course, we should be glad for the employees and give Costco some praise for putting the holiday and their employees ahead of profit.

However, if you’re needing something last minute, you’ll still need somewhere to go. CVS and Walgreens might be good options, so give those local stores a call and see if they’re open near you. You can also try Kroger and Walmart.

Despite being closed on Thanksgiving, Costco will be open on Black Friday. It won’t be opening at a crazy early hour though. Most locations will open on Black Friday at 9 a.m. local time, only an hour earlier than normal. They’ll close at 8:30 p.m., which is the store’s normal closing time.

Click here to find a Costco location near you. If you’re looking for a list of the best deals, check out this list. Some of the deals include big tech deals on popular holiday gifts, including computers, gaming consoles, and other gadgets. For example, you’ll be able to get $70 off an Xbox One S bundle, Xbox One Forza bundle, or $100 off an Xbox One S Minecraft Creators bundle or Xbox One S 1TB bundle with two games. You can also get $25 off USDA prime whole New York beef loin, a number of deals on clothing and jewelry, and appliance deals that include $1,300 off LG 22 cubic foot French door InstaView refrigerator.