Dancing With the Stars is nearing the end of season 27 and tonight airs episode 9 of the show, which is Country Night. Tonight’s episode will include the live results, as usual, along with country-themed performances from each of the couples. There will also be country music stars appearing in the ballroom to sing. At the end of tonight’s show, another team will be eliminated. In fact, there are reports that tonight will be a double elimination, which means voting is crucial. There will also be team dances tonight, which is the first time there will be team routines this season. If you would like to keep your favorite contestants moving on to the semi-finals next week, it is essential to remember to vote online or call the correct phone numbers to cast your votes.

DWTS fans can vote via phone or online at ABC.com and each of the contestants have their own designated phone number for you to call. The phone numbers for tonight are listed for you below, next to each couple’s names.

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten – 1 800 868 3401

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess – 1 800 868 3402

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold – 1 800 868 3404

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe – 1 800 868 3405

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson – 1 800 868 3406

John Schneider & Emma Slater – 1 800 868 3407

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke – 1 800 868 3408

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson – 1 800 868 3410

If you are voting for Dancing With the Stars 2018 contestants online, you must live within the United States or in Puerto Rico and you must be at least 18 years old to cast your vote.

For those who are voting online, ABC has reported that viewers will, “Choose your favorite couples … and hit the ‘save votes’ button in hopes of getting them one step closer to the Mirrorball Trophy.” The voting window for episode 8 will remain open from 8 p.m. ET tonight – 4 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.

When voting for Dancing With the Stars cast members online, be sure to log in or sign up to an ABC account. If you are having trouble with an existing ABC account, you may need to validate your email address with a confirmation email. Hit “sign in” in order to get started.

Last week’s show was Halloween night and many of the couples excelled, while others had rougher performances. Also on last week’s episode, contestant Alexis Ren revealed to her pro partner, Alan Bersten, that she has a crush on him. Bersten wouldn’t say whether or not he felt the same way about her. All he told the audience was that “Time will tell”. So, he pretty much left Ren hanging with her feelings.

Joe Amabile, who has been the lowest scorer from week one, has been showing great improvement and he has certainly had the fans’ votes on his side. It just goes to show you have powerful the votes from viewers at home are and how crucial the votes are to the outcome of the show.

Next week is the semi-finals for season 27 of Dancing With the Stars. Then, the two-part finale will air on November 19-20, 2018. Five contestants will move on to part 1 of the finale and three contestants will be competing in the grand finale, though all of the cast-offs will return to participate in the celebration.