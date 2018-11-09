Deadpool 2 Being Re-Released in a PG-13 Version for Christmas

Deadpool 2 is being re-released in a PG-13 version for Christmas, starring Fred Savage. Ryan Reynolds tweeted out a poster for Fox’s “Once Upon a Deadpool,” stating: “The only F word in this movie is Fred Aaron Savage.”

“Once Upon a Deadpool” is a recut version of the R-rated sequel released last summer that tones down the language and violence so that younger fans of the superhero can also enjoy the movie. According to Deadline, the new version will have eight new scenes, which were all filmed in a single day.

The only F word in this movie is Fred Aaron Savage. #OnceUponADeadpool #AsYouWish pic.twitter.com/fkzhLhWrPj — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2018

Reynolds also posted a picture on Instagram, calling the movie “a fairy tale that gives zero F’s.” In the holiday poster, Reynolds is pictured hugging Savage from behind while mounted on a reindeer.

Savage played the grandson being read the storybook tale in 1987′s “The Princess Bride,” and in “Once Upon a Deadpool’s” new scenes, Reynolds will read his Deadpool adventure to the adult Savage in the same childhood bed, according the Washington Post.

Reynolds told Deadline that he’s been turning down Fox’s requests for a PG-13 version of the movie since 2006, but finally gave in on two conditions, one being that a portion of the proceeds goes to charity. Reynolds said that $1 of each ticket sold will go to a campaign that will be called “Fudge Cancer.” He also demanded to kidnap Fred Savage.

“Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” Reynolds told Deadline on Monday. “I’ve said ‘no’ since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining.”

“Once Upon a Deadpool” will open on December 12 and run through Christmas Eve. The movie is being re-released around the same time as WB/DC’s “Aquaman,” which opens on December 21, and Sony/Columbia’s animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which opens on the 14.

