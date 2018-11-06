Demi Lovato Returns to Social Media to Encourage Voters

Demi Lovato has returned to social media for the first time since her near-fatal overdose earlier this year. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer hopped on Instagram to post a photo of her voting and to urge her fans to do the same.

The photo shows Lovato, standing outside of a voting booth, and filling out a ballot. She captioned it by writing: “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!” Demi also encouraged her fans to get out and vote themselves, writing: “Now go out and #VOTE!!!!”

Lovato Hasn’t Posted to Her Instagram Since August

This is the first time that Lovato has posted anything on social media since August 25, when a statement to her fans was uploaded on her Instagram. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added in the since deleted post. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Lovato Has Recently Been Seen With Clothing Line Guru Henry Levy

Lovato was hospitalized for 10 days after her overdose in July, and eventually checked into a rehab facility at the beginning of August. According to TMZ, Lovato is currently out of rehab, having completed her 90-day program, and has been recently spotted with clothing line guru Henry Levy. TMZ reports that Lovato met Levy while they were both in rehab, and that he recently brought her to an AA meeting.

“Henry and Demi met a few years ago in rehab,” says a source for Entertainment Tonight. “They hit it off immediately and became fast friends. Henry takes his sober life very seriously and, when Demi sadly relapsed, they lost touch for some time.”

“Henry is exactly the friend Demi needs right now,” the source added. “He is a perfect sober friend for her,” the source says. “Her friends feel he is a positive influence on her. Henry and Demi have been hanging at Demi’s home watching movies. This is such a key time in Demi’s sober process and just staying away from the party scene truly helps.”