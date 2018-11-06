Destiny Jones, Nas’ Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Destiny Jones is an entrepreneur and the daughter of hip hop star Nas.

NFL wide receiver Amari Cooper, who made his debut with the Dallas Cowboys on November 5, is dating a young woman also named Destiny Jones. But don’t be confused– he is not dating Nas’ daughter.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Destiny Jones is the Daughter of Hip Hop Star Nas & Was Raised in New York City

Destiny Jones was born June 15, 1994, to hip hop royalty. Her father is Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas. She shared the above photo with her dad on October 22, writing a simple caption, “Pops.” According to Teen Vogue, Jones was born and raised in Jamaica, Queens.

According to Celebrity Insider, Jones said that her father inspired her to become an entrepreneur. The website quoted her as saying, “At a very young age my dad would always tell me, ‘You’re going to be a little businesswoman one day. You’re going to have a business.'”

2. Destiny Jones Runs Her Own Makeup Line Called Lipmatic

Destiny Jones became an entrepreneur in 2014, when she 20 years old. She runs her own line of lip gloss called Lipmatic. She told BET she wanted the line to represent her hometown of New York City. “I noticed that there are so many lines that are from Beverly Hills, and those lines are great. But they don’t represent that street vibe in New York City, or embrace the world that I come from.”

According to the company website, the names of the original lip gloss shades were inspired by her father’s first album, Illmatic. The titles were: Life’s a Peach, P.L.U.M. State of Mind, Cherry Love and Cotton Candy Lane.

Jones told ESSENCE in a 2017 interview that she enjoyed creating her own lip kits as a child. Her mother, Carmen Bryan, told her it would be a good idea to come out with her own. Jones explained the advice her mom gave her: “You know, you should come out with your own line because now is really the time. Your generation, they’re their own bosses, doing their own thing. Nothing can really get in your way if you’re doing what you love.”

3. Destiny Jones is an Aspiring Actress

Blood of a slave, Heart of a Queen. 👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/UC5xBYIno0 — Des (@Destiny_Jones1) October 22, 2018

Destiny Jones enjoys acting. She told Teen Vogue in 2016, “I like theater, I like taking on different realities and different perceptions and kind of making them my own.”

According to IMDB.com, Jones appeared in a documentary about her father in 2014, called “Nas: Time Is Illmatic.” She is also credited in a 2017 drama for USA called “I Am Still Here.”

According to her Instagram, Jones is represented by the William Morris Endeavors talent agency in Los Angeles. And her Twitter account states that she is also represented by JWA Talent Management.

4. Destiny Jones Has More Than 144,000 Instagram Followers

Destiny Jones has amassed a large following on social media. The 24-year-old entrepreneur has attracted more than 144,000 fans on Instagram. An additional 8,000 follow her on Twitter.

She frequently uses the page to promote her lipstick line. She has also promoted her father Nas’ products. The above photo, shared on June 24, included a link to his clothing line.

Jones lives in Los Angeles these days, but seems to get back to New York City on a regular basis. She often shares photos of herself in her hometown.

5. Jones’ Boyfriend is Hip Hop Promoter Jordan Eversley

Destiny Jones has been linked to boyfriend Jordan Eversley since 2015. According to online entertainment site Bossip, Jones was 21 when they started dating and Eversley was 30.

Her Instagram page shows the couple is still going strong. She recently shared pictures of the two of them dressed up for Halloween. They dressed as characters from the 1920s.

Eversley is a hip hop promoter. He works as the marketing coordinator for Hip Hop Caucus an goes by the nickname “Young Hustle.”

