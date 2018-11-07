How to Livestream the Walt Disney World Castle Holiday Lighting

At the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, the Holiday season has already begun. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Hollywood Studios’ debuted its “Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam” nighttime show on November 6, and Magic Kingdom’s Jungle Cruise ride has been a “Jingle Cruise” Holiday twist. Decorations are already up in the parks, and Toy Story Land (one of Disney World’s newest attractions) is celebrating its first Holiday season with Toy Story themed-festive decorations and new Holiday music.

On November 8, the season “officially” begins with the first “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” of the year. It will be accompanied by the ceremonial lighting of Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom, called “A Frozen Holiday Wish,” which featuring Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from Disney’s hit movie Frozen. While the castle lighting happens nightly in the park during the holiday season (Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a “select night” ticket), The Walt Disney World Resort will be livestreaming it on their Disney Parks Blog tomorrow at 6:10pm EST.

The Disney Parks Blog will officially kick off the holiday season by streaming this year’s first “A Frozen Holiday Wish” castle lighting, live from Magic Kingdom Park on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 6:10 p.m. EST! https://t.co/JOSBWbL6Dj pic.twitter.com/UwsDvJ288k — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 6, 2018

If you’re not on vacation in the “Happiest Place on Earth” tomorrow, you and your family can still join in the festivities by visiting the Disney Parks Blog at 6:10pm, where they will offer a link to livestream the event from your home. They are also encouraging visitors to “share some of your best Disney holiday vacation photos” on Twitter with the hashtag “#DisneyParksLIVE.” About the Frozen-themed show, the blog says:

In the park’s nightly castle lighting show, “A Frozen Holiday Wish,” royal sisters Anna and Elsa join their friends Olaf and Kristoff for some holiday fun. Queen Elsa decides to use her incredible powers to present a gift to everyone in the kingdom by transforming Cinderella Castle into a shimmering ice palace, perfect for the holiday season. Trust me, this must-see show will give you chills!

For an idea of what to expect, below is a guest-made video of 2016’s “A Frozen Holiday Wish:”