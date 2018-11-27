Beth and Duane Chapman made names for themselves on the long-running hit reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter. They have shared family deaths, ups and downs in their relationships, Duane’s legal issues and Beth’s cancer treatments on television, bringing fans along for the ride. They have touched the lives of many and today, they must overcome another bump in the road.

In early September 2017, Beth revealed to friends that she was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer. She ended up having her throat opened and had a tumor removed. She recovered with the help of her husband, good friend Shannon Tweed, stepson Leland, and others. Beth and “Dog” participated in an A&E special titled Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, giving fans an inside look at the battle that Beth was facing. Beth ended up having a plum-sized tumor removed from her neck, getting cut nearly from ear to ear. According to In Touch Weekly, the Chapmans revealed that Beth was cancer-free in November 2017.

Unfortunately, today, Beth may have had a major set back, as she is now going into emergency surgery, as reported by Page Six. According to TMZ, Beth had been having trouble breathing overnight, so she was rushed to Cedars-Senai Medical Center early Tuesday morning on Tuesday morning, November 27, 2018. Beth is undergoing emergency surgery for a life-threatening blockage, a large mass in her throat.

Dog is at the hospital and other family members are reportedly on the way. Andrew Brettler, the Chapmans’ attorney, told TMZ that “Beth’s condition is serious and everyone is hoping for the best outcome.” Through his tears, Dog’s son, Duane Lee, told Page Six, “She’s at Cedars-Sinai right now. It’s life-threatening.”

According to The Blast, the Chapmans had been in Los Angeles because Beth had been feeling ill lately and was seeing a specialist.

As of 2:42 p.m. ET, on November 27, 2018, Beth’s health condition is that she is still alive and under the knife. More updates will be provided as more information on Beth becomes available.

Over a year ago, when Beth first got diagnosed with cancer, she wrote a letter to loved ones about her diagnosis. The letter, which was obtained by Us Weekly, stated:

As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.’

She continued:

After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.

Not long after the letter was written, Beth underwent surgery. On the A&E special, Beth appeared distraught and upset that only Leland Chapman had turned up to be at her bedside and recovery. Her many other stepkids and her other children didn’t make the trip to visit for her surgery. Beth voiced that she was very hurt.

Before being declared cancer-free last year, Beth was given a 50/50 chance of surviving her cancer.