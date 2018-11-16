Frank Ocean’s Newly Revealed Instagram Features a Perfect Photo of Tyler, the Creator

Frank Ocean made his Instagram public today, revealing over 300 photos the public has never seen before.

Most of the pictures are vague selfies–sometimes of the mirror variety–random items or screens, people and backstage glimpses. But one of the photos is this adorable candid of Tyler, the Creator.

Frank Ocean and Tyler, the Creator Go Way Back

Ocean and Tyler are longtime friends and have worked together often. The two began their careers as part of the same hip=hop collective, Odd Future, which was formed back in 2007, and they’ve collaborated countless times since then.

On Tyler, the Creator’s latest album “Flower Boy”, Ocean had an impact and is featured on a few songs, including “911/Mr. Lonely”.

Ocean and Tyler have both gone on their own since then making their start with Odd Future, making their own names for themselves and then some: Tyler’s “Flower Boy” was Grammy-nominated; Ocean’s latest album “Blond” is as much of a cult icon as the man himself. Tyler has dabbled in just about everything over the years–he has a clothing line, TV shows both past and present, and recently hosted his annual “Camp Flog Gnaw” music festival–meanwhile, Ocean stays mostly private, releasing music intermittently.

As Ocean’s Instagram is opened to the public for the first time, we can expect to see some more glimpses of Tyler, the Creator.