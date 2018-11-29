Why Isn’t ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on TV Tonight?

Grey’s Anatomy typically airs on Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT, but fans of Meredith and the rest of the doctors at Grey Slown Memorial may notice that there is no new episode of the show tonight. Why is that? When will the show return?

Grey’s is on its winter hiatus. The midseason finale of the show aired two weeks ago, on November 15. The good news is that Grey’s Anatomy will likely return again mid-January.

An official schedule has not yet been released for ABC, but season 13 of the show came back January 16, and we can expect a similar pattern to follow.

Now in its fifteenth season, Grey’s Anatomy officially matches ER’s record of being the longest-running primetime medical drama.

One of the main plots this season has been the turbulent relationship of Jackson and Maggie. Recently, Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie on the show, sat down with Pop Sugar to discuss the romance.

Asked to break down Maggie’s big struggle, McCreary said, “Basically, it’s really confronting for Maggie, because it’s hard for him to share with her. And as good of a person that she is, and as much as she is there for people, she doesn’t share with them. And it’s hard to share with somebody who doesn’t share with you. I loved playing the storyline, because that’s what relationships are for. They’re supposed to hold up a mirror to you and go like, ‘You’re wonderful but you have a blind spot to this,’ or, ‘You have a deficit in this. And this is how you can sort of be better.'”

She went on to say that her entire life, Maggie has struggled with emotional intimacy. She says that when it comes to Maggie and Jackson, there are certainly “kinks” to work out, but McCreary says “I’ve always felt like this relationship for Maggie is the one that is really going to help her learn and grow the most.”

On the last episode, “The Storm”, Maggie was vocal about her problems with Jackson. Then, at the end of the episode, Jackson approached Maggie and they attempted to kiss and make up after their fight. She thought she’d worked up the nerve to speak, but alas, she blurted out, “It’s your mom,” instead on the precipice of revealing Catherine’s condition.

And, as usual, Grey’s let us on a cliffhanger. Right in the middle of their conversation, the power went out in the hospital. Where does that leave us with Jackson and Maggie? Only time will tell.