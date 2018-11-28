Jon Gosselin Reunites With Son Collin, Prepares to Fight Kate for Full Custody

Jon Gosselin shared a couple of photos of his son, Collin, this weekend, marking one of the few times the Gosselin youngster has been seen in recent years. From a fairly young age, Collin was sent to a special school away from his home, taking him away from his family for most of the year.

Collin was home for the holidays and spent some time with his dad, who absconded from the spotlight back in 2011. At the time, Jon and Kate Gosselin announced their decision to divorce. Jon always seemed rather uncomfortable on television and decided to leave the popular TLC show, Jon & Kate Plus 8. Kate went on to film Kate Plus 8 with her kids, sans Collin, whom she has said needed some extra attention due to having special needs.

According to Us Weekly, Jon Gosselin has filed for full custody of Collin, 14, and plans to battle his ex-wife in court.

Six of Collin’s seven brothers and sisters continue to live in Pennsylvania with their mom, Kate Gosselin. Collin’s sister, Hannah, has lived with their dad, Jon, full time for about a year now. After the Thanksgiving holiday, Jon shared the following photo of himself with Hannah and Collin after picking out a Christmas tree.

Jon and Kate Gosselin are due in court on December 4. Neither Kate nor Jon have publicly commented on the upcoming court date or reported custody battle that is set to ensue.