Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Sweet Moment in Latest Snap

Kylie Jenner shared a photo with the world on Wednesday, November 28, just one day after her boyfriend, Travis Scott, announced that the Astroworld Festival will return in 2019. Jenner uploaded the snap, which showed her kissing her beau on the cheek in front of an Astroworld sign, taken after his show on Tuesday night. Clearly excited for her man, Jenner captioned the photo with the confetti emoji and a heart emoji.

Jenner was wearing a pair of red pants and a tan-colored chunky sweater as she leaned into Scott, who was dressed in a plaid ensemble. He kept his head, covered by a black hat, down and flashed his middle finger in front of his face. Jenner was cozied up next to him, one arm around his neck and the other holding his hand.

You can check out the photo below.

In the second photo in the series, Jenner shared a snap of the two in the back of a car with their feet up on the seats. The two were watching Narcos on Netflix. Scott is on tour through December 22, wrapping up in Portland, Oregon. While Jenner isn’t always on-hand during Scott’s concerts, she attends whenever she can and has been very supportive of his music career over the course of their relationship.

Jenner and Scott are fairly private and don’t often post photos together on social media. The couple welcomed a daughter, Stormi, back in February.

The recently announced Astroworld festival is different from Scott’s Astroworld Tour. This year, the festival took place on November 17 at NRG Park in Houston.

“[It] is named for [the] closed Six Flag amusement park located across the street. Some 40,000 fans were on hand to watch Scott, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, and Young Thug, among others, perform at the all-day event,” reports Page Six.