Walt Disney World Updates: Disney Springs Holiday Treats

Guests of Walt Disney World during the holidays know to expect the festive spirit incorporated into as many decorations, celebrations, and treats as possible. Disney Springs is home to the World of Disney store, which will be full of Holiday-themed Disney merchandise for gift-buying. Disney Springs also invites you to tour their Christmas Tree Trail 27 Christmas trees each uniquely decorated with a Disney theme, including Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, Mary Poppins, and Star Wars. To join in the celebration this season, many of Disney Springs’ restaurants and food stops have added limited time holiday-themed “sips, sweets, and snacks.”

According to the Disney Park Blog, many of these treats are currently available to purchase and enjoy. Here are some of the offerings, and where to find them:

Holiday Cocktails & Mocktails

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar is offering two special holiday cocktails: Jock Frost and Jock’s Holiday Nog. The Jock Frost, which is tropical in flavor, contains “cinnamon cream liqueur, coconut rum, blue liqueur, pineapple, and lemon juice garnished with an orange.” The Jock’s Holiday Nog is a classic eggnog, with “vodka, cinnamon cream liqueur, vanilla syrup, and mint candies.”

At Tree Trail, you can find frozen eggnog and frozen hot chocolate, available with alcohol, or non-alcoholic. You can also get a mint chocolate frozen cocktail or mocktail (complete with brownie and candy cane garnish) at Planet Hollywood.

Savory Holiday Snacks

If you’re looking for a heartier item, Earl of Gray Sandwich has two new sandwiches on their menu, inspired by holiday feast leftovers. The “Holiday Ham Sandwich” is ham, cheddar, yams, and cranberry sauce, and the “Holiday Turkey Sandwich” is turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and mayo.

Splittsville Dining Room has “Gobble Gobble Sliders,” with carved turkey as the meat, as well as crispy onions, gravy, sweet and sour cranberry sauce, and cornbread stuffing. At The Daily Poutine, you can find a turkey and cranberry chutney poutine special.

Holiday Sweets

Amorette’s Patiserrie seems to have transformed their menu for the holidays, adding all kinds of pastry and chocolate seasonal sweets. Some of their new themed items are macaron lollipops (available as Santa Mickey or Snowman characters), peppermint chocolate milkshake, spiced petite cakes, and a gingerbread Mickey dome cake. They are also offering gingerbread hat cookie ornaments, decorated as different classic Disney characters depending on the date. According to Disney Parks Blog, there will be a Goofy Hat Cookie (Nov. 25-Dec. 1), Donald Hat Cookie (Dec. 2-9), Pluto Hat Cookie (Dec. 10-17), Minnie Hat Cookie (Dec. 18-24), and, to conclude the holiday season, a Mickey Hat Cookie from Dec. 25-30.

For eggnog and candy cane flavored chocolates, visit The Ganachery; both Goofy’s Candy Company and Disney’s Candy Cauldron will have candy apples decorated as holiday Mickey and Minnie. 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck will be joining the festivities with gingerbread churro balls, which come with cream cheese frosting to dip.

Disney Parks Blog made a video of some of the treats they enjoyed on their visit to Disney Springs, which you can watch below:

Disney Springs does not require a ticket to enter, so if you’re in the Orlando area and don’t want to pay the price of admission for a Walt Disney World amusement park, or are just looking for some extra magic, Disney Springs is another way to celebrate the holidays with Disney.

For directions to Disney Springs, and a map of all of the shopping, dining, entertainment, and activities, click here.