How to Watch ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’ Season 3 Online

Recently, Remini aired a Jehovah’s Witnesses special, on which she stated, “I thought Jehovah’s Witnesses were just nice people knocking on doors. We have received many letters, [saying], ‘Please look into the Jehovah’s Witnesses.'”

With her new season of Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini says that her goal is to make sure she makes known any information that she finds to help put an end to any abuses going on in Scientology. Season 3 will focus on the church’s tax-exempt status and the season’s purpose is “to go right after the heart of the church’s power and resources and challenge fundamentally the foundation upon which they stand.”

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Star Witness” and the premiere description reads, “The heavily guarded Scientology compound known as Gold Base in Riverside County, California, houses up to 1,000 members of the church’s elite inner core; Valerie Haney tells how conditions at the base led her to contemplate suicide.” Episode 2 is titled “The Disappeared”. The plot synopsis of this episode states, “Family members report trouble getting access to loved ones at Scientology’s Gold Base in Riverside County, California; Leah and Mike lend support to a niece of a former high-ranking Scientology executive as she travels to check on her uncle.”

When talking more about what to expect on season 3 of the show, Remini told Entertainment Weekly that, “We’re approaching season 3 a little bit differently because, like our viewers, Mike [Rinder] and I have been working diligently to try to effect some change … The madness doesn’t end just because we’re not rolling on it. These are people’s real lives, so we keep getting asked the same question: How does this keep happening? So, we had to follow [Scientology leader] David Miscavige’s words and follow the money. We’re trying to not only show the public how they get away with doing the things they do to people, but why? Who made this possible? And that’s really the IRS.”

Remini explained that, “They bullied the IRS into giving them tax-exempt status. We’re trying to let the IRS know that we know that it’s time they took some frickin’ responsibility for what they allow by giving this organization tax-exempt money to do these things.”

Tune in to see Remini’s journey with co-star Mike Rinder, in delving into the inner-workings of Scientology.