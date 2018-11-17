How to Watch ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ Episode 3 Online

Shut Up and Dribble is the new documentary series co-produced by LeBron James that explores how professional athletes have used their platforms to challenge various political and social issues. The miniseries debut two weeks ago, and is set to air its final episode tonight (Nov. 17) at 9 p.m. Eastern on Showtime.

Even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Shut Up and Dribble (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch Shut Up and Dribble either live as it airs or on-demand (new episodes are available on-demand Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch new Shut Up and Dribble episodes live, or you can watch the show on-demand as soon as episodes air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Shut Up and Dribble episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

The first two episodes of Shut Up and Dribble has earned acclaim from critics and fans alike. “Shut Up and Dribble isn’t an eye-opening re-contextualization of history, nor is it an intentionally inflammatory revisionist work,” wrote GQ. “It’s just a brief, digestible account of what happened by some people who were there, and an emphatic reminder that, yes, sports have always been political, and black athletes who have dared to speak for themselves have always been met by white critics who would prefer they not talk at all.”

“Where Shut Up and Dribble hits hardest,” added the publication, “Is in the way it shows the persistent pressure of respectability politics used to keep black athletes, and those who would admire them, in line.” The first two episodes focused on players like Bill Russell, Craig Hodges, and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, and the strife they faced by standing up for what they believed in.

The third and final episode focuses on the current state of the NBA and stars like James and Steph Curry. “The NBA begins its transition to a players’ league, with players reaching unprecedented levels of economic and cultural influence,” states the Showtime description for the episode. “The murders of Trayvon Martin and Erik Garner create a chance for NBA players to stand up and be heard. In the present turbulent political era, players are now unwilling to just “shut up and dribble.”