What Time Will the ‘Avengers 4’ Be Released Online?

The wait for the Avengers 4 trailer is almost over. After countless rumors and release dates that have come and gone, its widely believed that Marvel Studios will release the anticipated trailer on Friday, December 7. Find out more about the trailer and what time it is said to be dropping below.

Daniel RPK, a writer for Super Bros Movies who has broken similar news in the past, reports that the Avengers 4 trailer will be arriving first thing in the morning, with an expected release time of 6 a.m. PST or 9 a.m. EST depending on your time zone. Granted, the studio hasn’t actually made any kind of official announcement yet, but several media outlets have pointed out that the 9 a.m. EST window is a fairly common one for huge trailer releases.

The Trailer Is Rumored to Premiere at 9 a.m. EST on Friday December 7

First trailer for Avengers 4 will drop this Friday morning. And yes this is final. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 4, 2018

Guys the trailer is finally dropping tomorrow morning so please try to relax. No point in asking the same thing 1000 times. The wait ends tomorrow, and thank God for that. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 7, 2018

There’s further support for the 9 a.m. release time due to the fact that Marvel Studios has confirmed the release of the Spider-Man: Far from Home trailer on Saturday, December 8. The sequel to the teen blockbuster is set for release on , well after the release date of Avengers 4. Marvel’s track record of releasing trailers suggests that we will get the Avengers 4 trailer before Spider-Man, given that it comes out first chronologically.

The Trailer Is Expected to Drop Before the Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’

The trailer has been heavily anticipated since Avengers 4 directors Anthony & Joe Russo announced that it would be dropping before the end of the year. It was initially believed that the trailer would be released on Wednesday, December 5, the day came and went without any updates. Some believe that the trailer release was delayed to honor the passing and burial services of President George H.W. Bush.

During an interview with Deadline, Anthony Russo spoke on the difficulty of assembling the film’s trailer while shooting both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. “We’ve worked on the edit all summer and we’re excited to finally get these missing pieces in the film and then we expect to be in post through the fall and winter. We hope to be done by March,” he said.

The Trailer Was Initially Thought to Premiere on Wednesday, December 5

“It’s a rare thing to find in commercial filmmaking and we know it had a lot to do with the capital that’s been built up around these characters for the last ten years of Marvel filmmaking,” he added, referring to fan anticipation.

“The audience is so invested in these characters that they’re willing to stick with them even through the hard stuff. It has been our great pleasure as storytellers to take them through that hard stuff and have it be a cathartic and even entertaining experience at times.”